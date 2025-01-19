'Temporarily Unavailable': TikTok Users In US Receive A Message

TikTok told users in the United States late on Saturday it would be "temporarily unavailable" on Sunday when a law banning the app takes effect in the United States.

Users logging on were met with a message that said the law would "force us to make our services temporarily unavailable. We're working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible." Users on Saturday could still click through the message and operate the app.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)