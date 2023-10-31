Telangana Model Epitome Of Balanced Development: K Kavitha At Oxford

The Telangana model is an epitome of balanced development, said K Kavitha.

The Telangana model of governance offers a balanced blueprint for India's inclusive development, said lawmaker K Kavitha at the Oxford University in the UK, a month before the state is set to vote for a new government.

Ms Kavitha also termed her father, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), as the "modern Chanakya" who followed the path of non-violence to achieve separate statehood for Telangana.

CM KCR and BRS Party's Telangana Model is not just a testament to success, but a narrative of transformative growth. From laying the foundations of a nascent state to achieving top-ranking status in India, Telangana's trajectory is awe-inspiring. Our state, born from the… pic.twitter.com/nVO3eKhn8i — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 31, 2023

The Telangana model is an epitome of balanced development, said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader as she shared how Telangana transformed "from a stark backdrop of distress to a beacon of growth" during KCR's regime.

She underlined the projects and policy initiatives that aided Telangana's growth, mentioning Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and Mission Bhagiratha.

Referring to this as a "golden period of agricultural renaissance and industrial innovation", the lawmaker invited the Oxford academics to do a case study on the Telangana model.

She said the agricultural sector grew at 15.7% in the last financial year under the KCR regime as compared to a negative growth rate in 2014-15. She also highlighted the welfare schemes for farmers and Dalits that are aimed at augmenting the rural economy.

Telangana was founded in 2014 when KCR became the state's first Chief Minister and went on to win the next elections in 2018. Telangana will vote for growth-centric governance of KCR for the third time, said Ms Kavitha.