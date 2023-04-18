Teen Dies After Attempting The TikTok 'Benadryl Challenge' In US

Despite the doctor's best efforts, the boy couldn't make it

A 13-year-old boy from Ohio, US tragically died after overdosing on over-the-counter medication while attempting a viral TikTok trend. The boy was attempting the 'Benadryl Challenge', which encourages viewers to take large doses of the antihistamine to induce hallucinations.

The teen's parents are warning other parents about the dangerous social media trend. Jacob Stevens died after a week on a ventilator, he consumed 12 to 14 pills of the over-the-counter antihistamine to induce hallucinations, his family told ABC6.com.

Jacob's father, Justin Stevens, told ABC6 that his son was at home last weekend with friends when he overdosed.

A video shot by his friends showed that the teen reportedly started to seize up after attempting the social media challenge.

"It was too much for his body," Jacob's father said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital and put on a ventilator.

Despite the doctor's best efforts, the boy couldn't make it and died six days later. "worst day of his life," Jacob's father described.

"No brain scan, there was nothing there," the devastated father said. "They said we could keep him on the vent, that he could lay there - but he will never open his eyes, he'll never breathe, smile, walk or talk."

Jacob's grandmother told a local TV news outlet, "I'm going to do anything I can to ensure another child doesn't go through it."

The boy is remembered by his family as a well-mannered, funny, loving child.

"It didn't matter how bad of a day I was having, no one could make me smile, Jacob could make me smile," Mr Stevens recalled.

They are trying to get lawmakers to put an age restriction on buying medicine like Benadryl.

"I already sent a message to Mr Dewine. It's my life goal now to make that happen. I'll go at it until the day I die," Justin said.

Jacob's funeral will be held next week.