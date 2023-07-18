Teacher Surprises Student With His Selfless Gesture, Decides To Donate Kidney To Him

The donation and transplant surgeries will take place on July 19

A 15-year-old high school student in US' Ohio who urgently needed a new kidney was left surprised when his Maths teacher agreed to be the donor, New York Post reported. Eddie McCarthy, a math teacher at Whitmer High School in Toledo, Ohio, came to know about one of his students, Roman McCormick's condition two months back. He secretly went to get tested to see if he was a match.

He underwent several tests and after waiting several months, doctors told Mr McCarthy that he was a suitable donor match. He was finally given a surgery date in June, after which he decided to share the news with McCormick's family.

The gift of life.

The gift of time.

The most selfless gift of love.



We are wishing these two ALL the best as they begin this life-connecting journey together.



They have a full army of Panther Warriors behind them.



The Washington Local Schools community is unmatched.

💙💛 pic.twitter.com/da6uFWrhXB — Washington Local Schools (@WLS4Kids) July 12, 2023

Notably, McCormick, a high school sophomore, has branchiootorenal or BOR syndrome, a rare, hereditary condition that affects tissue development and can cause ear and kidney malformations, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“I'm not able to eat foods that most normal kids will be able to. I'm not able to be more [physically] active because [my] kidneys are slowing down my physical activity,” McCormick told “Good Morning America'' about his condition.

His symptoms further deteriorated and led to stage 4 kidney disease. Doctors warned that he would have to go on dialysis unless he could find a kidney donor. His family who had been searching for a live donor for him for nearly two years were left overjoyed with the news.

"I couldn't believe it!" I was driving to the library to pick up my daughter when Eddie called and told me he is my son donor. The doctors at the University of Michigan keeps you in the dark so we didn't know anything. I was very happy to find out that the donor was someone who knew my son,'' Roman's mom, Jamie Redd told USA Today, adding that his son is thrilled.

“He was in my class this year and he's such a nice kid. After seeing that news story, I figured I would at least try,” the kind teacher told Washington Local Schools.

The donation and transplant surgeries will take place on July 19 at the University of Michigan University Hospital in Ann Arbor, about an hour away from Toledo.

The boy's parents said they were immensely grateful to Mr McCarthy for his selfless act for their son.

"The fact that my son was able to get a donor just means the world to me. I'll never be able to … thank him enough for everything that he's done for us. He's a wonderful human being,'' the boy's father told ABC News.

Roman's mom added she hopes her son's story will encourage other families who may also be going through a tough time with their kids.

"There are people out there who need kidneys … You technically don't need both of yours. So, why not help someone who really really needs it?" McCarthy told GMA.