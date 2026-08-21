Robert F Kennedy Jr's Son Is On Russia's Wanted List. Can Face 10 Years In Jail

Conor Kennedy has been placed on Russia's international wanted list. The 32-year-old lawyer, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's son and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, is accused of serving as a mercenary while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Russia in the ongoing war, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

"The petition of the investigative body shall be granted," the corresponding ruling of the trial court stated. The American's defense disagreed with this decision and appealed it. According to a TASS correspondent, the appeals court upheld the district court's decision, and the trial itself was held behind closed doors.

Kennedy is charged with committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 353 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict or military action). Under this article, the US citizen faces 7 to 10 years in prison. Conor Kennedy is the grand-nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy and the grandson of former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy.

According to TASS news agency, the Kennedy family member had earlier said on social media that he returned from Ukraine in October 2022 after fighting in the Kharkiv region as part of the International Legion. He said he took part in the military operations alongside Ukrainian forces while keeping his identity secret.

"Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine's International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day," Conor shared at the time. He added, "I told one person here where I was, and I told one person there my real name. I didn't want my family or friends to worry, and I didn't want to be treated differently there."

Taylor Swift and Conor Kennedy dated for a few months during the summer of 2012.