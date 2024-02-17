Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To Family Of Woman Killed In Super Bowl Parade Shooting

More than 20 people were shot and wounded in the mass shooting.

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe account set up by the family of a woman who was killed on Wednesday during a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade. The pop star, who is in a highly publicised relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, was listed among the top donors of the fundraising page for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 44-year-old who was killed in the gunfire that erupted while fans were celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Along with the donations was a note that read, "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift".

At the time of Swift's two donations of $50,000 each, the fundraiser had almost reached its $75,000 goal. As of Saturday morning, that amount had reached $316,077. Approximately 4,100 people have made donations to Ms Lopez-Galvan's family through the fundraiser, according to the site.

"This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy," the fundraising page said.

As per Fox 59, more than 20 people were shot and wounded in the mass shooting. Kansas City police said a dispute between several people led to the deadly shooting Wednesday, right after the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

"Preliminary investigative findings show there was no nexus to terrorism or violent extremism. This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said.

The cops also said that the other shooting victims ranged in age between 8 and 47 years old and that at least half of the victims are under the age of 16.

Three suspects were initially taken into custody. Two of them, both juveniles, are still in custody, though police determined the third suspect wasn't involved, the outlet reported.

At this time, no charges have been filed. The Prosecutor's Office said that the juveniles will be charged if and when they are certified to stand trial as adults.

Praising the law enforcement, Kansas City Missouri Police Chief Stacey Graves said that their "response was exemplary". "Those in attendance also responded, helped one another and even physically stopped a person believed to be involved in the incident. I want to thank the people who acted bravely yesterday alongside law enforcement. Your selfless act did not go unnoticed," she said.