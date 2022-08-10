Tasks Around Taiwan Completed, Troops To Stay Combat-Ready, Says China

China said it will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready.

China's military said on Wednesday it has "successfully completed" various tasks around Taiwan after around a week of drills.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on its official Weibo account its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan strait, will regularly conduct patrols, and will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready.

