Tariffs On Mexico, Canada To Take Effect From March 4, Says Trump

Trump has proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect March 4 as scheduled because drugs are still pouring into the United States from those countries.
Trump also said China will be charged an additional 10% on that day, according to a post on his Truth Social platform.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world