Taliban Fighters Release 6 Journalists in Afghanistan's Paktika Province

Taliban abducted journalists accusing them of cooperating with Afghan government (Representational Image)

The Taliban this morning released six Afghan journalists it kidnapped two days ago from a highway in Paktika province, an official said.

"The kidnapped journalists were released this morning at around 9 am by Taliban fighters," a spokesman for Paktika police told Efe news.

The Taliban abducted the journalists on Friday, accusing them of cooperating with the Afghan government, he said.

The journalists, who work for various media outlets in Paktika, were taken from a highway while driving to a workshop in neighbouring Paktia province.

"The journalists are safe and healthy and are now on their way back to their homes in Paktika province," the spokesman added.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter the cancellation of "secret" meetings with the Taliban and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani planned for this weekend at Camp David, Maryland, and called off peace talks.



