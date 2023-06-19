Taliban Declares National Holiday On August 31 To Mark Withdrawal Of US Army

The Taliban declared August 31 as a holiday to celebrate the withdrawal of US forces. (Representational)

The Taliban has declared August 31 as a national holiday to celebrate the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. American troops had left the war-torn country after Taliban seized power in 2021.

The Taliban administration announced in a statement on Saturday that August 31, the day on which the last American soldier left Afghanistan, will be now an official national holiday. The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers.

The Taliban administration in #Afghanistan has declared that the day the last USA soldier left Afghanistan, Aug 31, 2021, would be a national holiday.

Last year, the Taliban marked the first anniversary of the departure of American troops from Afghanistan. The country's rulers, who are not yet formally recognised by any other nation, had declared August 31 a national holiday in 2021. The capital city of Kabul was lit up with coloured lights last year to celebrate the withdrawal.

Banners celebrating victories over the former Soviet Union, Britain and US were seen flying last year on August 31. Hundreds of white Taliban flags were also installed at government buildings.

The departure of American forces had also triggered an exodus and flights were operated to evacuate people out of the Kabul airport.

The Taliban had seized power nearly two weeks before the complete withdrawal of American troops which marked the end of a 20-year brutal war. The conflict began after NATO forces went into Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York.

“I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens,” US General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters.

“Tonight's withdrawal signifies both the end of the military component of the evacuation but also the end of the nearly 20-year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after September 11th, 2001,” he had said.

Around 66,000 Afghan troops and 48,000 civilians were killed in the conflict along with 2,461 US service members. Over 3,500 troops from other NATO countries also died.