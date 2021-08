Afghanistan: Taliban has taken control of the country after withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

The Taliban Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work, two days after taking power following a lightning sweep through the country.

"A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said a statement from the Taliban.

