Taliban took control of the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad early Sunday (File)

The Taliban took control of the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad early Sunday, effectively leaving the capital Kabul as the last major urban area under government control.

"We woke up this morning to the Taliban white flags all over the city. They entered without fighting," said resident Ahmad Wali, confirming a claim on social media made by the Taliban.

