Taiwan Slams China For Continuing Military Drills Around Island

Taiwan criticized China for conducting fresh air and sea drills around the island.

Taiwan slammed China on Monday for conducting fresh air and sea drills around the island, as Beijing pressed on with its retaliation for a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns China's decision to extend military exercises. China's provocation and aggression has harmed the status quo of the Taiwan Strait and raised tensions in the region," it said in a statement.

