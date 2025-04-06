Taiwan Man Steals Ex-Girlfriend's Father's Ashes, Forces To Get Back Together

A Taiwan man stole his ex-girlfriend's father's ashes and threatened she would "never see him again" unless she agreed to get back together.

The accused, a 57-year-old chicken farmer surnamed Lv, was in a relationship with a woman surnamed Tang, 48, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

After 15 years together, Ms Tang broke off the relationship in 2023, seeing no future due to Mr Lv's growing financial troubles and him relying heavily on family support. She also cut off all contact.

Unable to accept the breakup, Mr Lv began threatening Tang repeatedly over the next two years. In May 2023, he started visiting the cemetery where Ms Tang's father's ashes were kept. He planned to steal the urn as a way to pressure her emotionally.

By August, Mr Lv carried out the theft.

Four months later, in December, he went to Ms Tang's home and placed her father's portrait outside. At that time, Ms Tang didn't realise the urn was missing and did not respond to the threat.

In February 2024, just before Valentine's Day, Mr Lv sent Ms Tang a threatening letter. It included photos of the stolen urn and a message saying she would "never see her father again" if she didn't return to him.

Ms Tang reported the matter to police.

Authorities coordinated with the military to inspect the cemetery and found that the compartment holding the urn had been broken into, with both the urn and the plaque missing.

Mr Lv was already in prison for unrelated charges of fraud and money laundering. During questioning, he denied stealing the urn, but surveillance footage led investigators to believe it was hidden near his chicken farm.

On March 28, police recovered the urn and returned it to Ms Tang.

Lv now faces additional charges for stealing and damaging funerary items, as well as criminal intimidation.