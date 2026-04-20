Syrian Tycoons Pitched Trump-Branded Golf Course To Help Lift US Sanctions: Report

Wealthy Syrian businessmen from the Khayyat family planned to rebuild parts of war-torn Syria with high-end projects and the only way they thought to gain investment was by invoking US President Donald Trump's name to gain attention in Washington.

Last summer, Middle Eastern investors pitched an ambitious plan to US Congressman Joe Wilson, including a cruise port, polo club, Bugatti showroom and a world-class golf course. Longstanding US sanctions, however, made it nearly impossible to secure global financing.

During discussions, Wilson suggested branding the project as a "Trump National Golf Course" to catch the president's attention. "I know how to get the president's attention. Make it a Trump National Golf Course in Syria," Wilson said, reported the NY Times.

Mohamad Al-Khayyat said a Trump-branded resort was already part of the plan.

The Khayyats were also in talks with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, on a separate multibillion-dollar resort project in Albania. At first, the Khayyat family was supposed to only work as construction contractors, but over time, they became full business partners in the project with Kushner's company.

Ivanka also visited Albania to meet one of the Khayyat brothers, along with architects and officials, to discuss design ideas.

Ramez Al-Khayyat said, "We are investing in the holding to ensure there is sufficient capital. So it is a joint venture between the two companies, and we are managing it together."

The White House and the Trump Organization say they were not aware of any proposed Trump golf resort in Syria and weren't involved in any talks about it. They also strongly denied that any business dealings linked to Donald Trump or his family influenced US decisions on Syria.

"President Trump performs his constitutional duties in an ethically sound manner and to suggest otherwise is either ill-informed or malicious," said White House counsel David Warrington.

US Representative Brian Mast helped negotiate the removal of US sanctions on Syria, with officials saying Trump family connections did not influence his decision. Before leaving Washington, Al-Khayyat presented a “foundation stone” for a proposed Trump-branded golf course to lawmakers. It was labeled "Trump International Golf Club, Syria."

The sanctions repeal was later included in a nearly $1 trillion US defence funding bill. Donald Trump signed it into law on December 18, 2025.

Separately, the Khayyat family said their business ties with Kushner have nothing to do with their push to get US sanctions on Syria removed. There is also discussion that the Khayyat family and Kushner's group could work together on future real estate projects in Syria as well, now that US sanctions have been lifted.

In 2022, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner met the Khayyat family in Doha at a restaurant called Carbone Doha during World Cup events.