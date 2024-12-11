Advertisement

Syrian Rebels Say Take Control Of Eastern City Of Deir Ezzor

"Our forces have seized the entire city of Deir Ezzor," the rebels said in a statement, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that Kurdish forces had withdrawn to other localities.

Beirut:

Syrian rebels who ousted president Bashar al-Assad said on Tuesday that they had taken the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, while a war monitor confirmed Kurdish forces had withdrawn.

