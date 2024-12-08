Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Has Left The Country: Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had left office and departed the country after giving orders there be a peaceful handover of power.

In a statement, the ministry did not say where Assad was now and said Russia has not taken part in the talks around his departure.

It said Russia's military bases in Syria had been put on a state of high alert, but that there was no serious threat to them at the current time.

It said Moscow was in touch with all Syrian opposition groups and urged all sides to refrain from violence