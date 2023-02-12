Video: Smiles, Tears, Cries As Family Of 5 Rescued From Syria Quake Rubble

Miraculous tales of survival continue to emerge in Syria and Turkey

Thousands of rescue workers are still scouring through flattened buildings after a massive earthquake left a trail of destruction in Syria and Turkey.

In the midst of destruction and despair, miraculous tales of survival continue to emerge. In one such rescue, an entire family was rescued in the Idlib province in western Syria earlier this week.

Three children and two adults were pulled out from the rubble of their home as a huge crowd cheered and chanted - "God is great."

The video of the rescue was shared by the Syria Civil Defence volunteer organisation, The White Helmets.

"A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief. An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib. #Syria #earthquake," the White Helmets tweeted.

The video shows the rescue workers brining the children to an ambulance. The adults are also seen being carried out from the collapsed building on stretchers.

The rescues have brought shimmers of joy amid overwhelming devastation days after Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake demolished thousands of buildings, killing more than 28,000 people and leaving millions homeless.