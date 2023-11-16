Swiss Cops Block Pro-Palestinian Protest Using Pepper Spray At Macron Event

Emmanuel Macron is set to address the University of Lausanne about challenges facing Europe (File)

Police intervened to block some 200 protesters outside a Swiss university where French President Emmanuel Macron is due to give a speech on Thursday, Swiss public broadcaster SRF said.

Footage on social media platform X showed officers using what appeared to be pepper spray and restraining members of an advancing crowd carrying pro-Palestinian flags and banners.

The cantonal police service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Macron is set to address the University of Lausanne in a speech about the challenges facing Europe alongside Swiss President Alain Berset.

