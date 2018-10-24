Suspect Device Sent To New York Governor After CNN, Hillary Clinton

"The device sent to my office has been identified and is being handled as we speak," governor Andrew Cuomo said.

World | | Updated: October 24, 2018 23:47 IST
New York: 

New York's Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that a suspicious device was also sent to his office in Manhattan, after apparent pipe bombs were sent to CNN and Hillary Clinton's home in the state.

"A device has been sent to my office in Manhattan," Cuomo told a news conference. "The device sent to my office has been identified and is being handled as we speak."

The governor, who is a trenchant critic of US President Donald Trump and who is seeking a third term as chief executive of the country's fourth most populous state, said he "wouldn't be at all surprised" if more devices show up.



