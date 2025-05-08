Surgeon Loses Job After Doctor Wife Exposes Extramarital Affairs With Juniors

A Chinese surgeon was fired and expelled from the Communist Party after he was found having multiple extramarital affairs with several women, including a nurse and a junior doctor at his workplace.

The man, identified as Xiao Fei, 39, served in the chest surgery department at one of the country's leading hospitals, China-Japan Friendship Hospital. His wife, Gu, also a doctor at the same facility, wrote a letter about her husband's extramarital affairs, reported the South China Morning Post.

In the letter, she mentioned that Mr Xiao, who shares a daughter with her, began having an affair in 2019 with a nurse named Ms Shi, who used to work in his department. Later, they started travelling together, and Mr Xiao even took Ms Shi, who was already married, to his parents in the Shaanxi province.

Ms Shi got pregnant with Mr Xiao twice. Her first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, while she opted for an abortion in the second one. Ms Gu said that when she confronted her husband about the affair, he knelt and begged for forgiveness. He even wrote a letter in which he promised to stay loyal to her.

Ms Gu further wrote in a letter that Mr Xiao, a graduate from the prestigious Peking University, started another affair in June last year with a junior doctor named Ms Dong, who worked in his department. In July, Ms Dong was supposed to be transferred to another department, but Mr Xiao intervened and argued with Ma Haoning, who was responsible for doctor training.

The two then allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship. She became pregnant in September, and just two months later, Mr Xiao moved in with her. She revealed that she even saw him going with Ms Dong for prenatal checkups.

Narrating one of the incidents, Ms Gu stated that Mr Xiao took Ms Dong to help him during a surgery procedure. During the operation, a senior nurse criticised her work, which angered Mr Xiao. The two then walked out of the room, leaving the patient, who was still under anaesthesia, for 40 minutes.

Defending his stance, Mr Xiao said that after arguing with the nurse, he felt dizzy and his hands were shaking. He was not in the right condition to perform the surgery - the reason he left the room for a while. Before going back to the operating theatre, he rested in his office and took blood pressure medicine.

After investigating all the claims, the hospital found them true and sacked him from his position.

He said, "The disciplinary committee at my hospital issued such a serious punishment on me in such a short time. I object to this decision," adding, "I did something wrong. But I do not think I have compromised medical safety."