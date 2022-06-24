Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion Attacks 'Essential Freedoms': Obama

Barak Obama said the Supreme Court is attacking the essential freedoms of millions.(File)

Former US president Barack Obama slammed the decision by the Supreme Court to throw out the right to abortion in the United States on Friday, calling it an attack on "essential freedoms."

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

