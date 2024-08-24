Sunita Williams' 80 Days In Space: Why She Has Not Returned To Earth

Launched on June 5, the test flight landed on the International Space Station (ISS) on June 6.

In June 2024, when the Boeing Starliner spacecraft carried NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore to space, it was going to be a short eight-day mission. However, it's been 80 days since the launch and the two astronauts are yet to return.



Launched on June 5, the test flight landed on the International Space Station (ISS) on June 6. Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore are still stuck in space, while the date of their return journey remains undecided. Some technical problems with the Boeing Starliner have left NASA unable to move on with their plans.

What is the mission?

The purpose of the Boeing Starliner mission was to demonstrate the spacecraft's capability to safely carry people to and from the ISS. As part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, Boeing, the aerospace company, views this trip as critical to its goal of joining Elon Musk's SpaceX in offering regular crew transportation services to the space agency.



Why is the Boeing Starliner still stuck in space?

Helium leaks: The spacecraft's service module reported several tiny helium leaks making it unsafe for travel. Helium is essential to preserving the spacecraft's structural integrity and manoeuvrability.

Thruster problems: The propulsion system of the spaceship experienced malfunctions with five of its thrusters. These components are essential for space travel and docking.



Valve issues: Multiple issues with a valve responsible for regulating the flow of oxidizers were detected. The valve is essential for propulsion.



What is NASA doing?



NASA and Boeing engineers are attempting to resolve the issues with the spacecraft. They are examining data from the spacecraft's propulsion system and are testing the spacecraft thrusters. Several scenarios are being explored using simulators stationed on the ground to find and address the problems.



NASA will hold a press conference later on Saturday to update the world on when the two astronauts may return to Earth.