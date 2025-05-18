Sundar Pichai Takes Subtle Swipe At Satya Nadella Over "Dance" Comment Amid AI Race

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sundar Pichai referenced Microsoft’s Satya Nadella during a podcast. He acknowledged key competitors in AI, praising their entrepreneurial skills. Pichai's comment hinted at Nadella's challenge to Google's search dominance.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently took a subtle dig at Microsoft's Satya Nadella, referencing a now-famous comment about making Google "dance" in the AI arena. The remark came during an appearance on the All-In Podcast, where Pichai discussed the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and his major competitors.

When asked about the key players driving AI innovation-OpenAI's Sam Altman, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, xAI's Elon Musk, and Microsoft's Satya Nadella-Pichai offered praise for all, calling them "some of the best entrepreneurs." But he ended on a playful note:

"I think maybe only one of them has invited me to a dance, not the others," he said with a smile.

While the comment left podcast host David Friedberg momentarily puzzled, it was a clear nod to Nadella's 2023 remarks during the rollout of Microsoft's AI-powered Bing search engine-comments widely viewed as a direct challenge to Google's long-standing dominance in search.

Speaking to The Verge at the time, Nadella had said, "Today's announcement is all about rethinking the largest software category there is: search." He added, "At the end of the day, [Google is] the 800-pound gorilla in this. I hope that, with our innovation, they will definitely want to come out and show that they can dance. And I want people to know that we made them dance."

Despite the subtle jab, Pichai maintained a respectful tone throughout the conversation, highlighting the shared ambition among tech leaders to advance AI responsibly and at scale.

The exchange comes as Google intensifies its efforts with Gemini, its flagship generative AI platform, in a race where every move-verbal or technological-is being closely watched.