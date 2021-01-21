Twin Suicide Bombings Kill 20, Injure 40 In Baghdad Market

Suicide bombings have been rare in the Iraqi capital since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017. The last took place in January 2018.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, police said. (Representational)

Baghdad:

The toll in a twin suicide bombing in an open-air Baghdad market on Thursday morning topped 20 dead and 40 wounded, an interior ministry official told AFP.

The ministry said the first suicide bomber had rushed into the market and claimed to feel sick, so that people would gather around him. He then detonated his explosives.

As people gathered around the victims, a second attacker detonated his bomb, the ministry's statement said.

