Suella Braverman's Reappointment By Rishi Sunak Draws Criticism

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday brought back Indian-origin Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary in his newly-formed Cabinet.

Hours after he pledged to lead the Conservative party with "integrity, professionalism and accountability", Mr Sunak reappointed Ms Braverman who quit last week over a technical breach of government rules.

Ms Braverman's reappointment has drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum in the United Kingdom.

"Rishi Sunak at lunchtime: 'This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level'. Rishi Sunak in afternoon: 're-appoints Suella Braverman as Home Sec, after breaching official ministerial rules & "dreaming" of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda'," tweeted Caroline Lucas, a Member of Parliament.

"Truly terrible appointment - one of the cruellest and most dishonest people in public life," wrote Steve Peers, a professor at the University of Essex, on Twitter.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused Mr Sunak of putting his party ahead of his country.

"He has just appointed Suella Braverman to be home secretary again a week after she resigned for breaches of the ministerial code, security lapses, sending sensitive government information through unauthorised personal channels, and following weeks of nonstop public disagreements with other cabinet ministers," she said as quoted by The Guardian.

Earlier this month, Ms Braverman was at the centre of controversy for branding Indians as the "largest group of people who overstay" their visas in the UK.

"Look at migration in this country - the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants," she said in an interview with The Spectator.

A hardliner, Ms Braverman's reappointment has been dubbed "cynical".

"Appointing Suella Braverman as Home secretary just days after she was sacked for a security breach doesn't smack of integrity, competence, professionalism or sensible politics. It's just cynical manoeuvring. This PM's no better than the last two," tweeted Labour MP Chris Bryant.

Besides Ms Braverman, PM Sunak also kept finance minister Jeremy Hunt in the crucial post in the new Cabinet. His second appointment was his ally Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.