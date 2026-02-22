"Stupid F**ing Fool": Vince McMahon On Camera After 2025 High-Speed Crash

Connecticut State Police have shared bodycam footage of former WWE boss Vince McMahon's 2025 crash. The video shows McMahon driving his Bentley Continental GT Speed well over the speed limit before rear-ending another vehicle and hitting the central barrier on Route 15 near Exit 15 in Westport, Connecticut.

The video shows McMahon braking behind a BMW before abruptly swerving into the left lane, striking the guardrail and rear-ending the car in front. Debris flew across the highway, and his car's airbag deployed.

In the footage, McMahon can be seen pulling over after the crash, appearing dazed and confused. Asked by a cop if he needed medical attention, McMahon declined, saying he did not. The trooper told him he had reached 185 kmph, to which McMahon explained he was on his way to visit his granddaughter for her birthday.

"I'm trying to catch up to you and you keep taking off," the trooper said. McMahon responded, "I'm not trying to outrun you."

The trooper appeared confused by McMahon's explanation, reminding him that he had been driving well above 160 kmph and hit another vehicle. Asked if he had been using his phone, McMahon said no, adding that he had not driven in a long time.

At one point, McMahon called himself a "stupid f***ing fool" as he handed over his documentation and asked if anyone had been injured. Upon learning no one was hurt, he described it as a "miracle."

McMahon later apologised to the woman, Barbara Doran, whose car he hit. She posted about the accident on Facebook before deleting it. “I was as lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards,” she wrote. “McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear, but if he had hit me full on, there might've been a very different ending for me.”

McMahon, 80, was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and following too closely, resulting in an accident. In October, a judge allowed him to enter a pretrial programme. Under the programme, he was required to make a $1,000 charitable donation and maintain proper licensing and insurance. Upon completing the program, the charges will be dismissed in a year.