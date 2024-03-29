''Stupid Brown Guy'': Video Shows Man In Canada Abusing Pizza Delivery Driver

The video has gone viral, with many slamming the Canadian man for his unacceptable behaviour

A video has surfaced on social media showing a disgruntled customer in Toronto abusing a pizza delivery worker and hurling racist slurs at him. It all started when an intense argument broke out between the delivery agent and the customer over the payment mode.

''This delivery guy in Brampton, Canada was harassed by a worthless customer who's trying to make content for his TikTok. If anyone knows who he is I'd like to send him a huge tip,'' Ian Miles Cheong wrote on X while sharing the video.

In the video, the male customer whose face is not visible, can be heard calling the delivery guy ''dummy'' and disparagingly talking to him while asking him to contact his workplace after he paid the money in cash. Notably, the agent did not have any change with him as the bill did not say that it was a cash-on-delivery order.

Despite the rude behaviour, the delivery driver didn't lose his cool and asked him if the payment could be made via card. "You think I never ordered before? Do something, I dare you," the customer told the delivery agent adding that he always paid in cash.

When the delivery agent contacts his company, the man continues to mock and insult him, calling him a ''Stupid brown guy." Th agent then makes an offer to get the change first and then deliver the food. Infuriated at the proposal, the customer dares him to get back the package from his possession. The helpless driver calls customer service again and asks if the change could be delivered to the customer, to which they agree. The agent rushes out of the building, while the customer continues to call him names.

The video has gone viral, with many slamming the Canadian man for his unacceptable and racist behaviour. One user wrote, ''No one deserves to be treated like this. I hate nuisance influencers.''

Another commented, ''One of the worst displays of a human. If this is a nuisance creator, then any negative or unwanted attention he receives is justified.'' A third said, ''BRUTAL bully customer, I feel bad for this poor deli guy who is just trying to do his job.''