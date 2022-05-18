Student Urinates On Books And Laptop Of Black Student In 'Racist' Attack In South African University

Protests have been held all over the campus (Representational)

A South African University is embroiled in a controversy as a video being circulated on social media shows a white student urinating on a black student's personal belongings. The clip comes from Stellenbosch University and has received widespread criticism online.

The cellphone recording being circulated on social media shows the man barging into a first-year black student's residence. In the clip the student can be heard asking white student “Why are you peeing in my room bruh?” to which the student responds inaudibly and then exclaims “quiet”.

According to South Africa's Sowetan Live, the boy who has been identified as 25-year-old Theuns Du Toit said, “It's a White thing, boy” when 20-year-old Babalo Ndwayana recorded him. Speaking to the publication, he said, “After he started urinating my initial thought was to fight him, but a neighbour who heard what was happening came and told me to rather film him because I will get in trouble and the whole thing will turn into me assaulting him…I felt violated and I am still traumatised. My right to privacy and dignity where violated.” The university suspended Du Toit earlier this week.

The South African Union Of Students which represents all university Student Representative Councils in South African Public Universities issued a statement condemning the incident. A part of the statement also calls “on law enforcement to move with swiftness in the apprehension and prosecution of the criminal…”

Protests have been held all over the campus with the university's vice chancellor Wim de Villiersalso weighing in saying, “We are appalled by this type of behaviour. Such conduct will not be tolerated at the university.”