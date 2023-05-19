'Struggle Continues': Salman Rushdie Makes First Public Appearance Post-Knife Attack

Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye following the "brutal" attack.

British author Salman Rushdie attended a New York gala on Thursday, making his first public appearance since he was stabbed last year. His presence at PEN America's annual gala, an organisation that supports literature and free speech, had not been announced and came as a surprise to many.

The crowd at the venue - the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan - cheered for the award-winning author and also gave him a standing ovation. He also received the Centenary Courage Award, an honorary award from the organisation of which he also served as president in the past. Mr Rushdie addressed the public and said, "Well, hi everybody. It's nice to be back - as opposed to not being back, which was also an option. I'm pretty glad the dice rolled this way."

In his emotional address, the author said that the mission to protect free expression was never "more important" in a time of book bans and censorship and issued a call to action. "Terrorism must not terrorise us. Violence must not deter us. La lutte continue. La lutta continua. The struggle goes on," Mr Rushdie added.

"If it had not been for these people, I most certainly would not be standing here today. I was the target that day, but they were the heroes. The courage, that day, was all theirs. I owe my life to them," he continued.

On August 12, 2022, the novelist was giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York when a man reached the stage and stabbed and punched him several times. He lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand following the "brutal" attack and spent approximately two months in the hospital.

Mr Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar is being held without bail in the Chautauqua County Jail in the village of Mayville. He has been charged with second degree attempted murder and could face a lengthy prison sentence after the trial is over.