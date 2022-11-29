Stowaways Survive 11 Days At Sea By Clinging To Rudder Of Oil Tanker

Three men have been rescued from the rudder of an oil tanker after spending 11 days crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

Spain's coastguard came to their aid on Monday after their arrival in the Canary Islands. The men spent nearly two weeks at sea after the Alithini II left Lagos, Nigeria, according to MarineTraffic, a website that tracks shipping.

Spanish authorities tweeted a picture of the stowaways, showing them perched together on the rudder apparently unable to lie down or even sit up straight due to the limited amount of space under the hull of the ship.

La Salvamar Nunki ha rescatado esta tarde a tres polizones localizados en la pala del timón del buque Althini II, fondeado en entrediques del puerto de Las Palmas y procedente de Nigeria. Han sido trasladados al puerto y atendidos por servicios sanitarios. pic.twitter.com/1Ei1FieAV3 — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) November 28, 2022

The Spanish coastguard picked up the men as the tanker was anchored in the port of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria.

The men were being treated by health services, according to local officials.