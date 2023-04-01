Stormy Daniels, The Woman Behind Donald Trump's Indictment, Is Now A...

Stormy Daniels, in a tell-all book, revealed that she had dinner with Donald Trump in his penthouse.

Did you know porn star Stormy Daniels, who has been making headlines post-Donald Trump indictment, is also a ghostbuster?

The 44-year-old, in the reality show - Spooky Babes, searched haunted houses as a "paranormal investigator, and she once flirted with a U.S. Senate bid as a Democrat-turned-Republican," reported news agency Reuters.

Stormy Daniels was trending after Donal Trump was indicted on Thursday over hush money paid to the porn star to avoid a scandal ahead of the 2016 US election. This has also helped Stormy Daniels in a way to boost her popularity, the report added.

As per a report by Indy100, during a Livestream session, Stormy Daniels said, "You take the opportunity. Isn't that what America is all about?"

Stormy Daniels also thanked everyone for the “support and love”. In a tweet, she said, “Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment.”

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne ???? #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2023

Stormy Daniels, in her 2018 tell-all book, revealed that she had dinner with Donald Trump in his penthouse. They proceeded to have what "may have been the least impressive sex I'd ever had," she wrote.

Denying the claims, Donald Trump, back then, had accused Stormy Daniels of "extortion" and a "total con job."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's personal lawyer admitted that he arranged a $130,000 "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 US presidential election to cover up the former president's 2006 sexual encounter with her.

After the indictment broke, Donal Trump, 76, in a statement, said, "This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.” He added, “Even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats -- the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country -- have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt."