Stormy Daniels Says Her Phone Records Are 'Gonna Hurt' Donald Trump

Pornstar Stormy Daniels has said her phone records are "gonna hurt" former US President Donald Trump in a hush money probe into the payment made to her. Ms Daniels said she provided her lawyer with the records on Wednesday. The probe has been conducted by Manhattan District Attorney's office and could lead to Mr Trump's indictment. Mr Trump is accused of paying $130,000 to Ms Daniels through his then lawyer Michael Cohen to keep her quiet about their 2006 affair during the 2016 US presidential election.

Ms Daniels, 44, posted the comment on Twitter while replying to a user who asked if she was still laughing. "You seem to have stopped tweeting obsessively about Trump but I'm sure you're having the last laugh," the user said.

"I'm sure I will. I've been handing over phone records to my attorney today (they're gonna hurt!) and planning spring break activities with my kid. It was a wonderful day," replied Ms Daniels, whose real name if Stephanie Clifford.

Mr Trump's legal team, meanwhile, has argued that he is the victim of extortion.

The former US President's comments on Truth Social on Saturday that he will be "arrested on Tuesday" sparked a media frenzy and led to warnings from Democrats that his call for demonstrations could trigger a repeat of the violence his supporters unleashed at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Protests have so far been small and sporadic.

New York Police have erected barricades outside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court, where the former President would eventually appear before a judge if indicted.

He would become the first former or sitting US President to ever be charged with a crime if the grand jury, a panel of citizens convened by Mr Bragg, decides to indict.

The jury was not expected to hear the case on Thursday and does not sit on Fridays, meaning any decision would come next week at the earliest.