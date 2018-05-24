To Honour Trump Court Battle, Stormy Daniels Given Keys To West Hollywood Stormy Daniels is suing Donald Trump, who denies the fling, to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement made days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her from discussing the case.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Stormy Daniels said in March that she had sex with Donald Trump once in 2006 when he was married (File) Los Angeles: Stormy Daniels is to receive the keys to the Californian city of West Hollywood on Wednesday to celebrate her court battle with President Donald Trump over an affair she claims they had more than a decade ago.



The porn star is suing Trump, who denies the fling, to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement made days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her from discussing the case.



She is being honored for "her leadership in the #RESIST movement," say officials in West Hollywood, who will proclaim "Stormy Daniels Day" at a civic ceremony.



Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, told CBS's "60 Minutes" in March that she had unprotected sex with Trump once in 2006, while he was married, and was later threatened by a man in a parking lot in Las Vegas when she sought to sell her story in 2011.



The experience left her shaking in fear and afraid she would drop her infant daughter, she told anchor Anderson Cooper.



"In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation," said a statement from the city, which lies wholly within the Los Angeles built-up area.



Last week Trump has formally disclosed that he reimbursed Cohen more than $100,000 last year, apparently in connection with a payment of hush money to a porn star.



The disclosure capped a series of contradictory statements from Trump and his representatives on the scandal swirling around Cohen -- which has widened to ensnare major corporations and a Russian oligarch.



The president initially denied all knowledge of the payment, which Cohen has acknowledged was intended to stop her from going public.



