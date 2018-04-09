Stormy Daniels' Attorney Wants Donald Trump Questioned About 'Hush Money'

The dispute centers on whether the agreement is valid and if the matter should be settled in open court or private arbitration.
Trump asserted to the press on Air Force One on Thursday that he did not know about the payment to keep the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, quiet.
The White House has denied that Trump ever had sex with Clifford.
The actress said in a recent CBS "60 Minutes" interview that they had sex one time and she later felt threatened to sign the agreement.
Trump's lawyers are seeking $20 million in damages for Clifford's violations of the agreement.
Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, who has said that he paid the $130,000 settlement money from his own pocket through a personal home equity loan, wants the dispute settled in private arbitration, as prescribed by the agreement.
Clifford's attorney, Michael Avenatti, said it should be settled in open court.
Comments
Spokesmen for Trump and Clifford were not immediately available for comment.
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)