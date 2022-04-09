'Still Ready' For Talks With Russia, Says Ukraine President Zelensky

Ukraine was "still ready" to continue negotiations with Moscow, which have stalled since the discovery of atrocities in Bucha and other areas near Kyiv, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

"We are ready to fight and to look in parallel to end this war through diplomacy," Zelensky said in a press conference with the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who visited the capital and Bucha.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)