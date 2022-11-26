Steinway Tower: Take A Look At The Thinnest Skyscraper In The World

A member of the latest generation of New York skyscrapers, 111 West 57th Street, often known as Steinway Tower, is the world's thinnest skyscraper, according to a report in CNN.
New York-based firm Studio Sofield has unveiled the interiors of Steinway Tower, the newly constructed 1,428-foot-tall tower overlooking Central Park. The announcement marks the completion of the opulent midtown Manhattan landmark, which was built on a site once occupied by the historic Steinway & Sons piano company, the outlet further said.
The 91-story skyscraper contains 46 full-floor and duplex residences. Photos released this month by the designers show opulent lobbies decked out in limestone, marble, blackened steel, and velvet, floors paved in smoke-gray solid oak, and original artworks by Picasso and Matisse.
According to Studio Sofield, Steinway Tower's interiors were designed to evoke the grandeur of New York's Gilded Age, a period in the late 19th century when the city's boulevards were lined with the stately mansions of robber barons like Andrew Carnegie and Cornelius Vanderbilt. It sits on a Midtown street, filled with gleaming towers, that has become known as "Billionaire's Row."