Starbucks' Major Rule Change: Buy Something To Use Restrooms

Starbucks has introduced a new policy requiring customers to make a purchase if they wish to remain on their premises or use restrooms, a major shift from its previous open-door approach. The updated code of conduct, which will soon be displayed at all company-operated stores across North America, also prohibits smoking, vaping, panhandling and the use of drugs or outside alcohol on the premises.



The move comes seven years after the coffee chain implemented its open-door policy in response to an incident in 2018 when two Black men were arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia while they were waiting for a business meeting. The incident, captured on video, caused a nationwide backlash and prompted Starbucks to declare its stores as welcoming spaces for all, regardless of whether they made a purchase.



Now, the latest changes reflect a shift in priorities under the leadership of CEO Brian Niccol, who joined Starbucks from Chipotle in 2024 with the aim of revitalising the brand. Niccol has emphasised creating more inviting spaces for paying customers, with a vision to re-establish Starbucks as a community-centric coffeehouse.



Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said that the new policy intended to ensure a positive experience for paying patrons. “We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores. By setting clear expectations for behaviour and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone,” Anderson told CBS News.



The company clarified that the rules didn't intend to discourage casual visitors but to address growing safety concerns. A statement sent to CBS News acknowledged that some visitors may need to use the restroom or access Wi-Fi before making a purchase, and the new guidelines were designed to balance hospitality with safety.



Starbucks' decision to tighten its rules comes after a series of incidents involving unruly behaviour in its stores. In 2022, the company permanently closed 16 locations across the US due to safety risks.



The company also noted that, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in mental health challenges, substance misuse and homelessness, which have contributed to safety concerns in public spaces, including Starbucks locations.



Under the new policy, stores will have the power to ask individuals who violate the code of conduct to leave. If necessary, employees may call law enforcement to address more serious disturbances.