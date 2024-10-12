Advertisement

Star Health Faces $68,000 Ransom Demand After Major Data Leak, Launches Probe

The company, whose shares have declined 11%, has launched internal investigations and has taken legal action against Telegram and the hacker, whose website continues to share samples of Star customers' data.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Star Health Faces $68,000 Ransom Demand After Major Data Leak, Launches Probe
The company has launched internal investigations and has taken legal action against Telegram. (File)
New Delhi:

Star Health, India's biggest health insurer, on Saturday said it had received a ransom demand of $68,000 from a cyberhacker in connection with a leak of customer data and medical records.

Star, which has a roughly $4 billion market cap, is battling a reputational and business crisis since Reuters reported on September 20 that a hacker had used Telegram chatbots and a website to leak customers' sensitive data, including tax details and medical claim papers.

The company, whose shares have declined 11%, has launched internal investigations and has taken legal action against Telegram and the hacker, whose website continues to share samples of Star customers' data.

Star, which has previously said it is a "victim of a targeted malicious cyberattack", on Saturday revealed for the first time that in August "the threat actor demanded a ransom of $68,000 in an email" addressed to the company's managing director and its chief executive.

The statement came after Indian stocks exchanges sought clarifications from Star on a Friday over a Reuters report that the company was investigating allegations that its chief security officer was involved in the data leak.

Star reiterated on Saturday it has found no wrongdoing by the official, Amarjeet Khanuja, though the internal investigation is ongoing.

Telegram has declined to share the account details or permanently ban accounts linked to the hacker - an individual dubbed xenZen - "despite multiple notices issued in this regard," Star said on Saturday.

Star said it has "sought the assistance" of Indian cyber security authorities to "help us identify" the hacker.

Telegram did not respond to a request for comment.

The Dubai-based messenger app has previously said it removed the chatbots when Reuters flagged them to the platform.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Star Health Data Breach, Star Health Probe
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Columbus' Final Resting Place Revealed, Researchers To Confirm Ethnicity
Star Health Faces $68,000 Ransom Demand After Major Data Leak, Launches Probe
Narendra Modi The "Change-Maker We Need": Former UK PM In Memoir
Next Article
Narendra Modi The "Change-Maker We Need": Former UK PM In Memoir
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com