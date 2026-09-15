Standalone Siri App To Smarter Photo Edits: Everything New in Apple's iOS 27

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone lineup, including the company's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo. Along with the iPhones, Apple has also released iOS 27, its latest operating system that users with an iPhone 11 or newer model can download.

The biggest highlight of iOS 27 is a more capable version of Siri, and users are also getting a Siri App for the first time. The new app can hold conversations similar to Gemini or ChatGPT, while you can also use Siri mode in the camera.

When users say "Hey Siri" now, an orb appears in the Dynamic Island with results to the questions asked displayed in communication card format. Users can just pull down the cards to access the Siri app.

The Siri app keeps track of all the conversations, including photos and videos. This feature enables users to let go of manual searching and just ask Siri for whatever they are looking for.

The photo-editing Clean Up tool is faster and better in iOS 27. There are now separate modes for minor edits as well as complex touch-ups and auto edits. The auto mode has significantly sped up the clean-up process.

Older iPhones, including base-model iPhone 15s and models dating back to the iPhone 11, do not support Apple's AI features. However, the latest iOS update introduces several practical tools for these devices:

Users can now extract high-quality stills directly from videos. By selecting a video, tapping the three dots in the upper-right corner, and selecting Save Video Frame as Photo, the frame saves automatically to the library-eliminating the need to take and crop manual screenshots.

The Photos app now offers a Captured By Me filter. This allows users to easily separate photos shot directly on their device's camera from media received from friends or family.

Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo at the company's latest event, marking one of the biggest changes to the iPhone lineup in years. The iPhone Duo features a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera alongside a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera.

Its foldable design enables features such as Smart Take, Duo Preview and rear-camera selfies using the outer display. Apple says the iPhone Duo is its thinnest iPhone ever when fully opened, with the foldable design allowing users to move between a compact smartphone and a larger, tablet-like display.

