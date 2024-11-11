SriLankan Airlines Celebrates Ramayana With 'Wonderful' Ad. Internet Reacts

SriLankan Airlines has launched a new advertisement to promote 'The Ramayana Trail,' taking viewers on a journey across the island nation's iconic locations linked to the ancient Hindu epic. The ad features a narrative of the rich cultural heritage of Sri Lanka, inviting visitors to historical locations.

"Relive the epic of The Ramayana Trail. Embark on a journey through Sri Lanka's legendary landscapes with Sri Lankan Holidays, offering a fully customized experience tailored just for you. Every step of your adventure is designed to bring out the grandeur and glory in the ancient tales when you explore the real-life locations of the mythical sites," read the post on the official X handle of Sri Lankan Airlines.

The over five-minute video starts with a grandmother narrating the story of Ramayana to her grandson from a children's book.

As the curious child asks where demon king Ravana took Sita after abducting her, she takes him back to the time and explains that all the places in the Ramayana are real and "today, we know Lanka as Sri Lanka."



As she narrates the epic, the video takes viewers through a mesmerising visual tour of iconic spots, including Ravana's Cave near Ella, where Sita was believed to have been held before moving to the Ashoka Vatika.



The ad highlights the famous Seetha Amman Temple, which is maintained by Indian Tamils and is considered a significant pilgrimage site. The story then shifts to the iconic Ram Setu, believed to have been built by the army of Lord Rama to cross the sea to reach Lanka.



The child inquires whether this legendary bridge still exists. The grandmother responds, “Yes. You can still see it today,” adding it is visible between Rameswaram in India and the Sri Lankan coast. The advertisement also talks about Lord Hanuman carrying a mountain with the Sanjeevani herb to save Lakshman's life.



The ad has received massive praise in the comments section.



One user said he was planning a trip to Tokyo with friends next year, but the ad has made him "change my plans to Sri Lanka now."



"Didn't know, that Sri Lankans have conserved those historical places till date. Very well-made advertisement," the person wrote.

Another added, "Wonderful advertisement, really felt like going down the memory lane."