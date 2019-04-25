Sri Lankan Suicide Bomber Had Visa In Australia: PM Scott Morrison

PM Morrison said the man was not granted another visa after leaving Australia more than six years ago.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that one of the suicide bombers involved in the Sri Lankan bombings spent time in Australia, Nine News Australia reported on Thursday.

The Prime Minister has said the man was not granted another visa after leaving Australia more than six years ago, the Daily Mirror reported.

"I can confirm that the suicide bomber had been in Australia. They departed in early 2013. That individual had been here on a student and a graduate skilled visa," Mr Morrison told reporters in Townsville.

"That individual had been here some years ago and they had a spouse and child visa at that time as well but they had not returned to the country."

Sri Lankan authorities have said that Australian intelligence agencies were helping with the investigation, alongside Interpol and British authorities, into the Easter bloodbath.

