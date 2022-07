Gotabaya Rajapaksa e-mailed his resignation shortly after he reached Singapore.

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa e-mailed his resignation on Thursday, shortly after he reached Singapore, a spokesman for the parliamentary speaker said.

The resignation was being forwarded to the country's attorney general to consider legal implications before being formally accepted, Indunil Yapa said.

