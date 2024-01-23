6 Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy For Cross-Border Fishing

Earlier on January 16, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 18 Indian fishermen. (Representational)

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested six fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam while they were fishing in the high seas near Neduntheevu.

The fishermen were charged with allegedly trespassing into Sri Lankan waters and taken to the Kranji Navy camp on Monday.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as Thangachimadam A. Ishak (47), A. Caesarian (43), S. Samadhana Babu (38), and S. Easter Arogyadas (43), M. Nishanthan (34) and Murugesan of Rameswaram.

The six fishermen along with their two boats were fishing in Palk Strait.

According to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, "The two boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour had got fishing permits and went to the sea for fishing near Delft island in Palk Strait."

The boats were identified as IND TN 10 MM 769 owned by A. Isak of Susaiyapar Pattinam, Thangachimadam, and IND TN 10 MM 750 owned by S. Easter Arogya Das of Thangachimadam Anthonyyarpuram.

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested them for cross-border fishing and is interrogating them at the Jaffna Kangesandurai Naval Camp.

Earlier on January 16, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 18 Indian fishermen and seized two Indian poaching trawlers in Lankan waters.

The arrested Indian fishermen and the trawlers were brought to the Thalpadu Pier in Mannar and were later handed over to the Talaimannar Fisheries Inspector for onward legal action, the Navy added.

