Sri Lanka PM Confident Issues With President Sirisena Will Be Resolved

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe called for a debate next month on media reporting false news. (File)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said there are some differences of opinion with President Maithripala Sirisena on the ministerial appointments, but he is confident the issues will be resolved.

President Sirisena on Thursday named a 30-member Cabinet even as some reports said he rejected some of PM Wickremesinghe's nominees and retained control over the security forces and the police.

PM Wickremesinghe, however, on Friday slammed the media, saying some had reported a "fake list" claiming they were nominated for ministry portfolios but had not been approved by the President, Colombo Gazette reported.

He said some media reports had claimed that Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) member Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa was in the list of MPs nominated for ministerial posts.

The Prime Minister, however, insisted that Zoysa was not on the list.

PM Wickremesinghe said some media organisations were attempting to mislead the public and action must be taken against them.

He called for a debate next month on media which were reporting false information.

The Prime Minister said while there are some differences of opinion with the President, the issues will be resolved. He said he will make a statement in the House on how the Cabinet was appointed.

The new Cabinet was appointed after an unexpected delay of three days since PM Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Prime Minister on December 16 following weeks of political crisis that led to government dysfunction.

The cabinet announcement follows the reinstatement of Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister after the Supreme Court threw out Mr Sirisena's order to dissolve parliament and hold elections.

President Sirisena had earlier fired PM Wickremesinghe, accusing his government of failing to seriously investigate the assassination plot. PM Wickremesinghe denies the allegation.