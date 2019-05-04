Lanka President Vows To "Eradicate Terrorism" Before Presidential Polls

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena said the security forces would "eradicate terrorism" and restore stability before a presidential election due for year-end.

World | | Updated: May 04, 2019 19:40 IST
Maithripala Sirisena vowed to bring to heel all terrorists linked to the Easter Sunday suicide attacks.


COLOMBO: 

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena said the security forces would "eradicate terrorism" and restore stability before a presidential election due for year-end, vowing to bring to heel all terrorists linked to the Easter Sunday suicide attacks.

"Elections cannot be postponed, therefore before the elections I will bring about stability and I will eradicate terrorism," Sirisena told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

"We have already identified all active members of the group and it's a case of now arresting them."

The president said there were a further 25 to 30 "active members" linked to the bombings still at large and that he believed Islamic State was behind the April 21 attacks.



