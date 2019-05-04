Lanka President Vows To 'Eradicate Terrorism' Before Presidential Polls

Maithripala Sirisena vowed to bring to heel all terrorists linked to the Easter Sunday suicide attacks.

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena said the security forces would "eradicate terrorism" and restore stability before a presidential election due for year-end, vowing to bring to heel all terrorists linked to the Easter Sunday suicide attacks.

"Elections cannot be postponed, therefore before the elections I will bring about stability and I will eradicate terrorism," Sirisena told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

"We have already identified all active members of the group and it's a case of now arresting them."

The president said there were a further 25 to 30 "active members" linked to the bombings still at large and that he believed Islamic State was behind the April 21 attacks.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.