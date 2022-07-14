Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Who Fled Amid Massive Protests, Quits

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled to Singapore

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned after landing in Singapore since he fled the island nation on Tuesday. People in the capital Colombo burst firecrackers in celebration on hearing he has resigned. The parliament Speaker has also confirmed he has received Mr Rajapaksa's resignation letter.

The President's resignation comes on a day the protesters announced they would end their occupation of official buildings, including the presidential palace, presidential secretariat and the Prime Minister's office.

The Singapore government has said the former Sri Lankan President is on a "private visit" and has not applied for asylum.

Mr Rajapaksa while he was President enjoyed immunity from arrest, which he used to leave Sri Lanka. He stepped down only after he was outside the country to avoid the possibility of being detained.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has asked security forces to restore order and declared a state of emergency.

Witnesses saw dozens of activists leave Mr Wickremesinghe's office as armed police and security forces moved in, news agency AFP reported.

"We are peacefully withdrawing from the Presidential Palace, the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister's Office with immediate effect, but will continue our struggle," a spokeswoman for the protesters said.