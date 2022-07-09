Watch: Protesters Swim In Lankan President's Pool

President Rajapaksa was moved to the Army headquarters last night, sources said.

Protesters were seen swimming in the pool after they entered Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence amid worsening public anger over an unprecedented economic crisis.

The pool was seen surrounded by a mob of protesters waving the country's national flags.

The President was moved to the Army headquarters last night based on intelligence reports that the situation "would go out of control", a top government source told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an urgent cabinet meeting. He has also requested the Speaker to summon the Parliament, his office said in a statement.