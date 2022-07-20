Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Lanka To Elect New President Today

The new Lankan President will take over a bankrupt nation battling severe food and fuel shortages (File)

Sri Lanka's parliament is set to vote for a new president today to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad last week amid security concerns as protesters barged into his official residence. The presidential vote will be a three-way contest, with Rajapaksa's successor taking over a bankrupt nation that is battling severe food and fuel shortages. The front-runner for the top post is acting President and six-time former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, according to analysts, but protesters see him as a Rajapaksa ally.

Here are the Live Updates on Sri Lanka crisis: