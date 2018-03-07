Sri Lanka Blocks Social Media Networks To Prevent Communal Violence

The government imposed a state of emergency in the island after Buddhist mobs attacked mosques and businesses belonging to minority Muslims in the central highlands district incensed over an altercation over the weekend.
Cabinet Spokesman Rajitha Senaratne told reporters that government has asked service providers to block social messaging networks after posts appeared on Facebook calling for attacks on Muslims.
